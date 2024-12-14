Man killed in Fredericksburg shooting; police search for alleged suspect

A man was shot and killed in a shooting in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia, early on Saturday morning.

A man was shot and killed in a shooting in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia, early on Saturday morning.

The Fredericksburg Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Charles and William Streets at around 1 a.m. after hearing gunfire.

Authorities said they found 23-year-old Tyler Lee Jones, of Fredericksburg, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

The investigation into this case is ongoing but police have initially identified Elijah Musgrove as the possible suspect. In a Facebook post, the police department said Musgrove is wanted on multiple charges including second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other weapons-related charges.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact authorities at 911 or 540-373-3122; or by sending an anonymous tip to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.