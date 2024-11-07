Va. Congressman Gerry Connolly says he has cancer

In an open letter to his constituents Thursday, the 74-year-old Democratic said he has cancer of the esophagus.

In an open letter to his constituents Thursday, the 74-year-old Democrat said he has cancer of the esophagus. Connolly added he has no symptoms aside from intermittent abdominal pains and will be undergoing chemotherapy right away.

“Cancer can be tough. But so am I,” Connolly said. “I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor.”

On Tuesday, Connolly, who was first elected to Congress in 2008, secured a ninth term in office. Connolly represents Virginia’s Congressional District 11, which includes parts of Fairfax County as well as Fairfax City.

The congressman did acknowledge that his treatment could affect him on the job.

“Over the next few months as I do my job here in our district and on the Hill, I may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment,” Connolly said. “I hope you’ll understand.”

He closed out his letter by assuring voters that he is still looking forward “to serving you all in this new term and in the future” and that he would see his constituents “on the hustings.”

In a joint statement, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia called Connolly a fighter and said they have no doubt he will face “this challenge with the same determination and grit that have defined his public service.”

The senators said they are inspired by the congressman’s courage and look forward to working with him in the future.

“Gerry has always been a steadfast advocate for the people of Northern Virginia, and we know that he will continue to show that same fierce commitment as he faces this battle,” the statement read. “We are confident he will emerge from this even stronger, as he has done time and time again.”

