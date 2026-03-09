Haymarket’s Sarah Everhardt replaces Alysa Liu at World Championships

Sarah Everhardt was named to the United States team after Liu withdrew from the world championships, which are scheduled to run March 24-29 in Prague.

Sarah Everhardt competes in the women's free skate during the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri, on Jan. 09, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Matthew Stockman)

The Haymarket resident was named to the United States team after Liu withdrew from the world championships, which are scheduled to run March 24-29 in Prague.

Liu won the gold medal last month at the Milan Cortina Games.

Everhardt got this chance after she was listed as the second alternate following her fifth place performance at the U.S. Senior Nationals in January.

Bradie Tennell, who finished fourth at Senior Nationals, was the first alternate, but declined to compete at the world championships.

Everhardt had medaled her first two trips to nationals, placing fourth in 2024 and third in 2025. The top four finishers medal.

At senior nationals, Amber Glenn became the first U.S. woman to win three consecutive gold medals since Michelle Kwan, who won eight straight from 1998-2005.

Liu was second and Isabeau Levito third. Glenn finished with a total of 233.55 points between the two programs. Liu was second with 228.91, Levito third with 224.45, Bradie Tennell fourth with 211.48 and Everhardt fifth with 209.47.

Liu is the reigning world champion. Levito was the 2023 U.S. champion and Tennell was a 2018 Olympian.

Glenn, Liu and Levito secured the three spots available on the U.S. Olympic Team, which was officially announced Jan. 11.