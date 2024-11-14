Trial delayed again for former Culpeper sheriff charged in badges-for-bribes scheme

The bribery trial of former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was set to begin Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, but was delayed again when the defendant didn't show due to panic attacks.

Culpeper County, Virginia, Sheriff Scott Jenkins speaks during a gun rights rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capital building January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Jenkins has promised to deputize thousands of his county's gun owners if Democrats pass more restrictive gun laws. During elections last year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to enact sweeping gun control laws in 2020, including limiting handgun purchase to one per month, banning military-style weapons and silencers, allowing localities to ban guns in public spaces and enacting a 'red flag' law so authorities can temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed a threat. While event organizers have asked supporters to show up un-armed, militias and other extremist groups from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights.(Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

NBC Washington reported the trial, which was originally delayed two days due to panic attacks landing Jenkins in the ER, has been postponed until Dec. 11.

Jenkins is accused of accepting at least $72,500 in cash bribes and campaign contributions from codefendants Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls; Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax; James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents, according to court records.

Charges against Jenkins include conspiracy, four counts of honest-services wire and mail fraud and seven counts of federal programs bribery. Jenkins is also accused of providing the codefendants with sheriff’s office ID cards and badges, the indictment states.

While Jenkins has maintained his innocence, Rahim, Gumbinner and Metcalf all pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Jan. 28 in Charlottesville.

Jenkins was indicted in June 2023 and ultimately lost his reelection bid for sheriff post in November 2023. He had served as sheriff since 2012.

According to the indictment, Jenkins allowed Rahim — a Great Falls resident — to claim he was living in Culpeper County, illegally meeting the requirements needed to restore Rahim’s firearms rights. In May 2021, Rahim was sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff, and the sheriff’s office issued him a firearm and magazines.

The indictment also details interactions with undercover FBI agents. In one meeting, an agent provided Jenkins $5,000 cash immediately after being sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff in November 2022.

The second agent handed Jenkins an envelope containing $10,000 cash upon receiving his own auxiliary deputy badge around December 2022, after an unnamed Northern Virginia businessperson had recommended him to Jenkins, according to court records.

Upon recommendation, the businessperson also said the second undercover agent had been convicted of a crime — to which Jenkins allegedly responded: “I’ll just personally walk it through, take a look and we’ll talk,” court records state.

Neither agent’s donation was included in the Jan. 9, 2023, campaign finance filing for the Scott Jenkins for Sheriff campaign, according to the indictment.

Around Jan. 30, 2023, Jenkins sent four firearms to both undercover agents and two other unnamed individuals in an effort to conceal the cash bribes he had received as false gun purchases, the indictment states. Jenkins also instructed another associate, the same businessperson who recommended the second undercover agent as an auxiliary deputy candidate, to create false documentation reflecting those fraudulent firearm transactions.

The alleged crimes took place between early 2019 and early 2023.

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Ballou of the Roanoke Division is set to preside over the trial, which is scheduled for nine days.