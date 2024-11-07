‘From a landfill to a landmark’: Rose Gaming Resort Casino is now open in Northern Virginia

Dumfries welcomed the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort, a $460 million casino and hotel that supporters say will create hundreds of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for the Commonwealth.

The long-awaited Rose Gaming Resort casino finally opened in Dumfries, Virginia, this week.

The Rose, which was first slated to open by the end of 2023, experienced several delays throughout construction.

It’s a $460 million casino and hotel that its supporters say will create hundreds of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for the Commonwealth.

Located just off Interstate 95 in Dumfries, The Rose is a sprawling 175,000-square-foot facility that features a 102-room hotel, more than 1,600 historical horse racing terminals, a new seven-acre park, as well as playing fields contained in the 62-acre site that was previously a landfill for many years.

Several Churchill Downs racecourse, state and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday that brought out hundreds of people curious to take a look at the new facility.

“From a landfill to a landmark, the Rose marks a new era in Dumfries’ 275-year story,” said Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood. “This project is transforming our town with 500 new jobs, millions in tax revenue to strengthen public services and critical investments in our infrastructure.”

The resort is projected to generate $35.5 million in annual tax revenue.

“The opening of the Rose marks an exciting step forward for Virginia’s long, proud tradition of live thoroughbred racing,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. He said the state will add 16 additional days of live racing at Colonial Downs and create economic opportunities for the state’s $2 billion equine industry.

Because The Rose is tied to horse racing, the facility has an offtrack betting room that is open from noon to midnight seven days a week where people can wager on horse races during the live broadcasts.

In a statement, Churchill Downs, Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said The Rose is committed to supporting the Prince William County Community with more than $2.4 million in monetary, in-kind and pledges contributions to the town and local nonprofits. He also pledged to local hiring and a strong wage for those employed.

InsideNova contributed to this report.

