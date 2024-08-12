Live Radio
NWS confirms tornadoes in Stafford, Loudoun as Debby swept across Northern Virginia

Kari Pugh, InsideNoVa.com

August 12, 2024, 12:20 AM

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down — in Stafford and Loudoun counties — as Tropical Storm Debby moved through Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, the NWS began issuing tornado warnings as the storm tore through Fredericksburg, Falmouth, Spotsylvania, Catlett, Middleburg and western Loudoun.

On Friday and over the weekend, the weather service Sterling forecast office sent survey teams to areas where tornadoes were suspected by radar or damage on the ground, and found that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down, one in western Stafford about five miles from the Fauquier County line and another in western Loudoun into Clarke County.

Stafford tornado

At 7:49 p.m., an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in the area of Kellogg Mill and Mt. Olive roads in the Hartwood area, traveling a 7.1-mile path and damaging a home, the National Weather Service said in a report released this weekend.

“Multiple large trees were snapped at the trunk and uprooted, leading to the closure of Mt. Olive Road for a period of time Thursday evening, the report said.

The tornado continued northwest toward the Saratoga Woods and Manor Woods Estates subdivisions. Medium to large trees were uprooted and branches sheared off as the twister headed toward the Poplar Manor subdivision along Stony Hill Road.

By 7:57 p.m., radar picked up a tornado debris signature as the storm moved northwest along Potomac Run toward Hartwood Road, uprooting trees and shearing branches. One toppled tree fell on a structure but no one was injured, the weather service said.

The tornado continued to strengthen as it continued north-northwest toward Sullivan Estates, where the worst damage was found on Kingdom Drive. Several large and medium trees were uprooted or snapped, with one tree falling onto a house, damaging the roof and garage. No one was hurt.

The tornado finally lifted near the intersection of Castlebar Drive and Ireland Drive, the weather service said.

Loudoun tornado

At 9:19 p.m., an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds tore along a 4.7-mile path in the Willisville area of western Loudoun into Bluemont in Clarke County, the weather service said. The tornado was 100 yards wide.

An NWS survey team found the tornado touched down north of Willisville, leaving scattered tree damage in the form of downed and sheared off branches.

The tornado traveled west-northwest through the fields and horse farms along Foxlease Lane before producing additional tree damage along Newstead Lane.

“Several dozen trees were uprooted, branches sheared off, or otherwise damaged in this area,” the weather service said. No damage to buildings or barns was noted. The tornado then continued moving west-northwest into rural farmland with sporadic tree damage.

By the time the tornado approached Trappe Road, the damage became more concentrated. Considerable tree damage was seen at farmsteads east and west of the road.

“Multiple tree lines had trees sheared off at the top. The most widespread damage was to wooded areas along the eastern facing slopes of the Blue Ridge,” the weather service said. “The hillside had approximately a hundred yard wide stretch of damage moving the entire way up the ridge.

“In this area, several hundreds of trees were visibly sheared at the top, uprooted, or otherwise damaged. The resulting downed trees were laying in every direction.”

The tornado eventually dissipated near Blue Ridge Road.

