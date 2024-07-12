Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton has her voice back, and she’s ready to talk

In an exclusive interview, the congresswoman spoke with WTOP's Jimmy Alexander about resources for people with disabilities, and she answered in her own words.

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton touched a lot of hearts this week by sharing a video on X that let the world know that she has found her voice.

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton uses an AI replica of her voice to allow her to "speak" at meetings and hearings.(Credit Jennifer Wexton/X) Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton uses an AI replica of her voice to allow her to "speak" at meetings and hearings.(Credit Jennifer Wexton/X) Since 2019, Wexton has served the people of the 10th district in the state’s House of Representatives.

Last September, Wexton announced that she had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP, and would not be running for election. Wexton described PSP as a kind of “Parkinson’s on steroids.”

Due to the effect PSP had on the volume and clarity of the congresswoman’s speech, she started using a text-to-speech app, including on the House floor.

Now, Wexton’s new voice just so happens to be her old voice, thanks to software company ElevenLabs.

The software company created an AI voice model of Wexton’s voice by using a collection of her old speeches that were provided by her staff.

In an exclusive interview, the congresswoman spoke with WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander about resources for people with disabilities, and she answered in her own words.

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP asks Wexton what was it like hearing her AI voice for the first time.

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton: Hearing my new-old AI voice made me cry happy tears.

As a former prosecutor who argued cases in court, and now as a politician, using my voice has always been an integral part of what I do and who I am. A politician who can’t do public speaking will become a former politician in short order.

That’s why developing this AI voice model has meant so much to me. I also feel that is an important way to show that just because my speech may not be what it used to be, doesn’t mean my words are any less mine or any less important for others to hear.

For people who face health or accessibility challenges, as I am; our abilities do not define us.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP asks Weston what advice she would give to someone if they were diagnosed with PSP.

Wexton: People are going to offer to help you and you should take them up on it. Even if you can do everything now, you likely won’t be able to soon.

I’m also incredibly fortunate to have an amazing support network of family, friends and staff nearby, without whom I would not be able to do it all. So go ahead and accept that ride or let a friend do the grocery shopping for you. You’ll be glad you did.

After being diagnosed, I sought out a variety of medical advice regarding the best ways to manage my illness. Staying engaged with others, working out, speech, physical and talk therapies and finding medication that helps elevate my symptoms are ways that I’ve been able to continue living my life and doing the job I love. Giving into the disease accelerates the progression; staying active helps me feel better physically and mentally.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.