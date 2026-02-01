Woman killed, another hospitalized after garbage truck hit-and-run in DC

D.C. police are looking for the driver of a garbage truck they say hit two women in Petworth on Friday afternoon and drove off, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Police investigate at the scene of a crash during which a garbage truck hit two women in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2026.(WTOP/Alan Etter) Police investigate at the scene of a crash during which a garbage truck hit two women in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2026.(WTOP/Alan Etter) D.C. police are looking for the driver of a garbage truck they say struck two women in Petworth on Friday afternoon and drove off, killing one of them and injuring the other.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Upshur Street and Georgia Avenue NW.

Both women were riding on an e-bicycle together when the crash happened.

One of the women was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman who survived was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police were able to locate the white and green trash truck labeled “244” with “WB Waste Solutions LLC” on the side and MPD’s Major Crash detectives are investigating the case. Police could not confirm with WTOP where the truck was located.

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

