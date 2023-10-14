Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week officially dedicated Sweet Run State Park in Loudoun County, the first state park in the county.

The 884-acre park, crossed by Sweet Run and Piney Run streams, features expansive views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It offers 11 miles of hiking and 9 miles of equestrian trails along streams and through mature forest, meadows and mountainside terrain. Amenities include a picnic pavilion and nature play area for children.

Sweet Run, which had a soft opening in late May, is the 42nd park in the Virginia State Park system. The park connects to the Appalachian Trail and complements the Harpers Ferry National Historic Park system.

“Sweet Run State Park will … preserve this valley’s steeped agricultural, natural and cultural history,” Youngkin said. “This new park demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in Virginia’s future and ensure that it’s the best state to live, work — and get outdoors and play.”

The state acquired the property from the Robert and Dee Leggett Foundation in two phases, beginning with a donation of 604 acres in June 2016. An additional 280-acre parcel, which included the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship, was paid for by Loudoun and transferred to the state in February 2022.

Local land trust Old Dominion Land Conservancy temporarily owned and assisted with facilitating both transfers to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which manages state parks.

“DCR and Virginia State Parks are fortunate to have many established partnerships to support this park, including the Between the Hills Conservancy, which recently became designated as the park’s Friends group, as well as U.S. Trail Ride, which helps to maintain the park’s trail system,” said Matt Wells, director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.