Fauquier brewery celebrating new Commanders owner with ‘Hail to the Harris’ beer

Crafted with Barrel Oak's farm-grown Cascade hops then dry-hopped with Citra, this hazy New England IPA is your "winning play," the brewery says. (Courtesy Barrel Oak Winery and Brewery)

Barrel Oak Winery and Brewery in Delaplane is launching a Washington Commanders-themed beer “to celebrate a new era of football in the DMV area.”

The “Hail to the Harris” Hazy New England India Pale Ale – a nod to new Commanders owner Josh Harris – will be featured Sunday, week 1 of the NFL season. The Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m., and the brewery is having a watch party from noon to 4 p.m.

“The Washington Commanders have come under new ownership, and we want to celebrate with you! Josh Harris marks the start of a new era for the team, and we could not be more excited,” Barrel Oak states on its website.

Harris, a D.C.-area native, took over ownership from much-maligned owner Dan Snyder earlier this summer. News of the sale set off celebrations around the region.

In April, before the transaction was official, Old Ox Brewery in Loudoun County released the “Bye Dan” India Pale Ale.

Jon Bowman, head brewer for Barrel Oak, told InsideNoVa “Hail to the Harris” is an aromatic beer with lasting notes of citrus. “The farm-grown Cascade hops give it a lot of pine and earthiness,” Bowman, who has worked at the brewery for over two years, added. In addition to the Cascade grown at Barrel Oak, the beer is dry-hopped with Citra and fermented with a special yeast. “Think of it as the quarterback’s precision – smooth and creamy with tropical hints of citrus and mango, just like a game-changing pass,” the brewery’s tasting notes read. “The Sumo Mandarin and grapefruit notes? They’re your victory dance in the end zone.” The 6.1% ABV brew will be offered both on draft and in four-packs of cans. Bowman said there’s a healthy supply that will last through the weekend. Sunday’s watch party will also feature pizza and wings from Middleburg-based Knead Wine.

