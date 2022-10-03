The SPCA is in need of immediate foster and adoptive homes for the new intakes and the shelter's current population.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico this week as aid in response to Hurricane Fiona.

In partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love, the SPCA will be onsite at Richmond International Airport Wednesday to welcome a Wings of Rescue flight from Save a Sato, Petco Love said in a Monday news release.

“The devastation of both Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian is immense,” said Carrie Withers, Executive Director of the Fredericksburg SPCA. “We have been activated to provide assistance to our national partners as a response to this crisis, and are on standby for animals along the eastern seaboard as well as the current transport from Puerto Rico.”

The shelter remains at capacity within the space and staffing of their existing foster base and the shelter. The SPCA is putting out an urgent call to action for the community to provide assistance.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will host walk-in foster days on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. and Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

No pre-registration is required. If you have an existing dog in the home it is suggested you bring them for a meet and greet with staff.

Appointments are encouraged. Sign up as a foster and make an appointment in advance at fredspca.org/foster.

Foster families are offered the first chance at adoption if they find an animal that is a good match for their lifestyle.

Monetary donation or gifts of canned food and dry kibble are welcomed and can be sent to the Fred SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

For more information about the Fredericksburg SPCA, visit fredspca.org. Learn more about Petco Love here:petcolove.org.