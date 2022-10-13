MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Virginia News » 13 people were rescued…

13 people were rescued from a fishing boat that collided with a container ship off the Virginia coast

CNN

October 29, 2022, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The US Coast Guard, with an assist from good Samaritans, rescued 13 people from a sinking fishing boat after it collided with a container ship about 60 miles off the coast of Virginia on Friday.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call around 2 a.m. from crew members aboard the commercial fishing vessel who said their 115-foot boat, Tremont, was sinking after colliding with the 1,000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel MSC Rita, the US. Coast Guard Air District 5 said in a press release.

Two good Samaritan vessels — Atlantis and Drystan — also helped assist with the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.

Atlantis, a research vessel, successfully transferred 12 people onto the Drystan using their smallboat, while the Coast Guard’s MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew “hoisted the Tremont captain from the sinking vessel,” the release said.

“Safety of life at sea is the Coast Guard’s top priority,” Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Sector Virginia, said in a statement. “These are the life-saving missions for which we train each and every day. While this morning’s events were unfortunate, 13 people were rescued from an extremely perilous situation. The combined efforts of good Samaritans and Coast Guard response assets demonstrates a selfless commitment to others.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Virginia News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up