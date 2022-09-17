Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Virginia News » Richmond selected as site…

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com
Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

September 17, 2022, 10:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia.

Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter.

The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale vertical farms that could potentially yield more than 20 million pounds of produce across multiple crops each year, including strawberries, leafy greens and tomatoes.

“Plenty’s decision to establish its first major east coast vertical farming campus in Virginia shines a spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best location in the nation for companies growing our food safely and sustainably indoors,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Plenty’s news release.

“This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture,” the governor continued.

The company said its first batch of produce — Driscoll’s strawberries — will be available to purchase throughout the northeast by winter 2023-24. The new vertical farm is expected to bring up to 300 jobs to the Chesterfield County area.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up