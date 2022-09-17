Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world's largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia.

Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter.

The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale vertical farms that could potentially yield more than 20 million pounds of produce across multiple crops each year, including strawberries, leafy greens and tomatoes.

“Plenty’s decision to establish its first major east coast vertical farming campus in Virginia shines a spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best location in the nation for companies growing our food safely and sustainably indoors,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Plenty’s news release.

“This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture,” the governor continued.

The company said its first batch of produce — Driscoll’s strawberries — will be available to purchase throughout the northeast by winter 2023-24. The new vertical farm is expected to bring up to 300 jobs to the Chesterfield County area.