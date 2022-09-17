Plane makes emergency landing on I-66 in Va. after engine failure

A plane landed on Interstate 66 after it's engine reportedly began to fail on Saturday morning.

A small plane made an emergency landing in Warren County, Virginia, on Interstate 66 past exit 6 near Front Royal, on Saturday morning.

No one was hurt, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were onboard when the plane reportedly began experiencing engine failure. The pilot landed on I-66 around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 172, successfully landed on I-66 after people onboard reported an emergency due to engine failure while flying over Winchester, Virginia, according to the FAA.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the plane blocked the right traffic lane, leaving only one lane open, before it was moved.

Below is the approximate location of where the plane landed on I-66: