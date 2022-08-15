WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Portsmouth police: 2-year-old dies days after he was shot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 10:43 AM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a toddler has died days after he was found shot at his home.

Portsmouth police say officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday night found the 2-year-old boy inside his home with a life-threatening injury.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and police say he died Saturday.

Police haven’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police say they are searching for a man charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder and other offenses.

