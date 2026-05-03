Virginia lowers flags Monday to honor Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and raise awareness of domestic violence

Flags in Virginia will be lowered to half-staff Monday in memory of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and victims of domestic violence.[

Flags in Virginia will be lowered to half-staff Monday in memory of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and victims of domestic violence.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger ordered the flags be lowered following her death on April 16.

Wanzer Fairfax was killed by her husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in an apparent murder-suicide as they were going through a “messy divorce.”

Wanzer Fairfax was a dentist with a practice in Northern Virginia.

“We remember Dr. Cerina Fairfax’s life and her devotion to others, her patients, and most especially, her children,” wrote Spanberger. “We honor her educational achievements, professional success, service to our Commonwealth, and her deep love for her family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at all state and local government buildings in Virginia.

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