How to get $30 tickets to concerts in the DC area this summer

Through Tuesday, Live Nation is offering low-cost tickets for a variety of artists, including Pitbull, Kid Cudi and The Beach Boys, among others.

Concerts can often feel like a luxury that might not be an affordable night out. This summer though, there’s a deal that might help your wallet while you’re seeing that band or artist you’ve always wanted to check out.

Through Tuesday, Live Nation is offering a series of deals where you can snag tickets for a variety of concerts for just $30 — with service fees included.

The deal, running under a “Summer of Live” banner, includes shows that are scheduled for the region until Nov. 10.

To see which shows are included in the deal, search for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion.” Several venues from around the D.C. area are participating in the sale.

As of Sunday, there are still seats available for the promotion price.

Some shows include:

See a full list of all of the available $30 shows here.

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