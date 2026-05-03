How to get $30 tickets to concerts in the DC area this summer

Concerts can often feel like a luxury that might not be an affordable night out. This summer though, there’s a deal that might help your wallet while you’re seeing that band or artist you’ve always wanted to check out.
Through Tuesday, Live Nation is offering a series of deals where you can snag tickets for a variety of concerts for just $30 — with service fees included.
The deal, running under a “Summer of Live” banner, includes shows that are scheduled for the region until Nov. 10.
To see which shows are included in the deal, search for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion.” Several venues from around the D.C. area are participating in the sale.
As of Sunday, there are still seats available for the promotion price.
Some shows include:
-
LeAnn Rimes: 30 Years of Blue — The Voice. The Journey. The Truth
Warner Theatre in D.C.
May 15
-
Kid Cudi Presents: The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026
Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
May 29
-
The Beach Boys
Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore
June 6
-
5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour
CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore
June 7
-
Santana and the Doobie Brothers
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, Virginia
June 24
-
The Pussycat Dolls: PCD FOREVER TOUR
Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
July 16
See a full list of all of the available $30 shows here.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.