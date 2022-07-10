Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The statement followed stories by the newspaper about Baskervill’s absence.

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job.

Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The statement followed stories by the newspaper about Baskervill’s absence. A judge previously appointed another prosecutor to serve as Dinwiddie’s acting commonwealth’s attorney for at least 90 days. The newspaper also reports top prosecutors from two nearby jurisdictions have offered staff to help prosecute some of Dinwiddie’s pending murder cases.

