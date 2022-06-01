RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Virginia’s General Assembly approves compromised state budget

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 8:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s divided General Assembly has passed a compromise state budget that would offer nearly $4 billion in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, boost K-12 education spending and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction.

Lawmakers met Wednesday in a special session because they deadlocked over the spending plan as their regular calendar drew to a close in March.

The legislation now goes to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can sign it or seek changes.

Earlier this week, Youngkin called the compromise a “good framework.”

