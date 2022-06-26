SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Virginia News » 'Particularly vigilant' — Reston…

‘Particularly vigilant’ — Reston church damaged, Arlington diocese says parishes are ‘alert’

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County Police say an investigation into graffiti and arson at a Reston, Virginia, church is underway as reaction to a divisive Supreme Court ruling that overturned landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

“The remarks spray painted were related to the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling,” the department said. “Officers are working with the staff of the church to review surveillance footage.”

According to police, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded just before 7 a.m. to a report of “smoldering mulch” at the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church.

Fire and rescue told police that they believed an accelerant was used to spark the flames and saw spray paint on a sign at the church entrance.

Parishes prepared long before the decision

The Diocese of Arlington said that recent developments put parishes like Lady of the Blue Ridge Catholic Church “on high alert” in the weeks before the Dobbs decision was handed down from the high court.

“After the Supreme Court leak earlier this Spring, we contacted our parishes to alert them to the risk of violence or vandalism,” said Billy Atwell, spokesperson for the diocese.

Atwell added that recent threats have pushed parishes towards becoming “alert and particularly vigilant.”

“Parishes have security protocols in place to help address these types of situations,” Atwell said, “and a key part of that plan is having a strong relationship with local law enforcement.”

Fairfax County Police have confirmed increased patrols around parishes in the area and committed to working with regional partners to find the culprit.

This comes less than 24 hours after Governor Glenn Youngkin highlighted a church-affiliated crisis pregnancy center in Lynchburg, Virginia, that was vandalized.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up