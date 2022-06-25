‘No room for this in Virginia’ — Gov. Youngkin decries vandalism at crisis pregnancy center

As abortion demonstrations continue and protesters react to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Governor Glenn Youngkin says Virginia State Police are ready to support an investigation of vandalism at a Lynchburg crisis pregnancy center.

As abortion demonstrations continue and protesters react to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Governor Glenn Youngkin says Virginia State Police are “ready to support local law enforcement” while a vandalism investigation continues at a Lynchburg crisis pregnancy center.

“There is now room for this in Virginia,” the governor said Saturday evening, “breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground.”

Lynchburg police said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was vandalized by four masked individuals at around 10:40 a.m. on June 25.

Police photos show the entrance and out walls of the center marked with graffiti — “Jone’s Revenge,” “If Abortion ain’t safe you ain’t safe!” anarchy symbols and drawings of coat hangers — and at least three windows with broken glass.

The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center is listed among several available crisis pregnancy centers — organizations that provide services like ultrasounds or “abortion consultations.” These centers often try to convince pregnant women not to get an abortion and have religious affiliations.

Virginia residents still have access to abortions in the state, though Gov. Youngkin has already started pushing state legislators to draft a 15-week abortion ban.

Republicans in the state’s House chamber tried to pass a 20-week abortion ban earlier this year. That ban died in a Democrat-held state Senate committee.