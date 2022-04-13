RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Virginia DMV offering mobile check-in

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 12:29 AM

If you’re heading to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there’s no longer a need to wait in long check-in lines. You can now check in to an appointment with your cell phone.

Customers with appointments at the DMV will be able to scan a QR code and submit information to notify the information desk they have arrived. This will allow them to skip a visit to the information desk and instead take a seat in the lobby and wait for their queuing number to be called.

“Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a news release.

Those who wish not to use the mobile service can still use the appointments line at the information desk.

Appointments and walk-in services are offered Monday through Friday. Walk-in services are offered on Saturdays at locations with Saturday hours.

