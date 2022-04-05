RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Gas tax cut proposal…

Gas tax cut proposal officially introduced in Virginia’s General Assembly

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

April 5, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s no timeline set for how long Virginia lawmakers will remain in special session to finalize a budget and now there’s one more issue on the agenda: whether to suspend the commonwealth’s gas tax.

The General Assembly’s regular session ended on March 12 without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching a deal on a two-year spending plan.

Legislation sent to the General Assembly by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and introduced Monday by Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford) and Sen. Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg) would eliminate the state’s Motor Vehicle Fuels tax during May, June and July.

The tax would be phased back starting in August at a 50% reduction, and then in September at 25% reduction.

Virginia’s gas tax is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel.

It’s unclear when the issue first will be debated among lawmakers. The House Speaker will refer HB 6001 to the House Committee on Finance. According to Durant’s office, the speaker’s office is working to coordinate dates.

Durant believes the measure will have bipartisan support.

“Absolutely, I think it stands a chance because we know the pain at the pump; and we know that we can afford it,” Durant said, referring to the transportation fund surplus.

“We have unanticipated revenue of more than $1.2 billion. So, this bill, if becoming into law, would only reduce that surplus by $427 million. So this does not impact any existing projects or any future projects,” she said.

Durant projects that if the bill is passed as written, it will help a typical family save more than $100 over the three affected months.

Maryland became the first state in the nation to suspend gas taxes in mid-March.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up