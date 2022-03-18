RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Maryland News » Maryland enacts 30-day gas…

Maryland enacts 30-day gas tax suspension

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland became the first state in the nation Friday to enact a temporary suspension of its gas tax, in an effort to curb rising prices at the pump.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation declaring a 30-day gas tax holiday following its unanimous approval by the Maryland House and Senate. The pause on Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents per gallon, effective immediately, means a driver with a 12-gallon tank would save about $4.32 a fill-up.

“This, of course, is not going to be a cure-all,” Hogan said at a bill signing ceremony on Friday afternoon. “Market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide immediate relief for Marylanders.”

The measure emerged as governors and state lawmakers around the country have been calling to suspend gas taxes amid skyrocketing prices that could surge even higher after a federal moratorium on Russian oil imports in condemnation of its attack on Ukraine.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones called the import ban a necessary step to counter Russian aggression abroad, and said the tax holiday served as a reminder that Maryland is part of an interconnected economy.

“Suspending the gas tax for 30 days is part of a larger, unified global response to help deter Russia’s growing aggression,” Jones said. “This legislation won’t just provide a little relief at the pump and help stabilize our economy, it also counters Vladimir Putin’s escalation and holds him accountable for his reprehensible attack on Ukraine.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up