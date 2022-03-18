Maryland enacts 30-day gas tax suspension

Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation declaring 30-day gas tax holiday following its unanimous approval by the Maryland House and Senate.

Maryland became the first state in the nation Friday to enact a temporary suspension of its gas tax, in an effort to curb rising prices at the pump.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation declaring a 30-day gas tax holiday following its unanimous approval by the Maryland House and Senate. The pause on Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents per gallon, effective immediately, means a driver with a 12-gallon tank would save about $4.32 a fill-up.

“This, of course, is not going to be a cure-all,” Hogan said at a bill signing ceremony on Friday afternoon. “Market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide immediate relief for Marylanders.”

The measure emerged as governors and state lawmakers around the country have been calling to suspend gas taxes amid skyrocketing prices that could surge even higher after a federal moratorium on Russian oil imports in condemnation of its attack on Ukraine.

Instant price change here in Annapolis after the gas tax “holiday” makes prices 36 cents cheaper for 30 days. #reporter #gastax #gasprices pic.twitter.com/9TQg3smoWW — Valerie Bonk, JD (@ValerieBonk) March 18, 2022

House Speaker Adrienne Jones called the import ban a necessary step to counter Russian aggression abroad, and said the tax holiday served as a reminder that Maryland is part of an interconnected economy.

“Suspending the gas tax for 30 days is part of a larger, unified global response to help deter Russia’s growing aggression,” Jones said. “This legislation won’t just provide a little relief at the pump and help stabilize our economy, it also counters Vladimir Putin’s escalation and holds him accountable for his reprehensible attack on Ukraine.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.