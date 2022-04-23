Budget, amendments top priority for Virginia legislature’s return to Richmond

Negotiating the state's budget and reviewing Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes and amendments are priorities for Virginia lawmakers special session this week.

It’s a busy week ahead for Virginia’s lawmakers, who are hoping to make progress on the state’s budget and address vetoes and amendments placed on legislation by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

While the Virginia General Assembly’s regular session ended on March 12, leadership in the House and Senate have been holding private meetings to close the $3 billion gap between their respective versions of a two-year spending plan.

Youngkin has said he would like to see urgency when all lawmakers return for a one-day session this Wednesday.

“The reality is, it’s time,” Youngkin told WTOP. “It’s time to cut taxes. It’s time to invest in education and pay teachers. It’s time to invest in law enforcement, and give law enforcement the raises they need. It’s time for us to get moving. Virginians have waited long enough.”

A main point of contention between parties in the legislature is the scope of tax cuts. The Republican-controlled House is pushing for more sweeping cuts, while the Democratic-controlled Senate wants the cuts to be more surgical.

Key items in the budget include Youngkin’s plan for a three-month gas tax holiday and possible state funding for the construction of a Washington Commanders stadium. Youngkin had originally proposed the gas tax holiday in a special session earlier in April, but did so three hours after that session had gone to recess.

The General Assembly has until June 30 to finalize the state budget.

Along with budget priorities, the House and Senate will get their chance to address the vetoes and amendments to legislation made by Youngkin after the regular session ended.

“It would be a great moment for them to approve a budget, as well as the rest of the work they have to do,” Youngkin said.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.