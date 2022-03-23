Judge rules in favor of immunocompromised students, but masking still optional in Virginia

A federal judge has ruled in favor of 12 immunocompromised students who filed a lawsuit, claiming that Virginia's new mask-optional law violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In his ruling, Judge Norman Moon makes clear, SB739 is law in Virginia, but that law is precluding the students’ rights to seek masking as an accommodation under the ADA, even if it’s the most reasonable option.

Attorney Christopher Seaman, who was named as one of the plaintiffs in the suit, said on a Twitter post that the ruling states that the state is temporarily blocked from enforcing its law in the schools where the children attend.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had asked the judge to dismiss the suit, which was filed by the ACLU on behalf of the students.

In a statement Wednesday, Miyares said that Moon’s ruling affirms Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, and SB739 is “the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.”

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.