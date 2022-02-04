Judge rules for 7 Va. school boards, temporarily halts Youngkin mask mandate ban

A judge has granted seven Virginia school districts a restraining order against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ban on mask mandates.

Judge Louise DiMatteo, of the Arlington County Circuit Court, issued a temporary restraining order against Youngkin’s ban, which went into effect Jan. 24 and has been the subject of lawsuits from school systems and parents’ groups ever since.

In her 10-page ruling, DiMatteo agreed with the school boards of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton Roads, Prince William County and Richmond City that mask mandates should stay in place while the matter continues to be worked out in court.

The decision hinged on several factors.

The judge said the school boards “will likely succeed” on their claim that Youngkin’s executive order conflicted with, and could not supersede, Virginia law.

The law says that school boards must “provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The CDC recommends “universal indoor masking” in K-12 schools.

The judge also said that the schools would suffer irreparable harm if the order went into effect before it could be worked out in court, and that the “balance of equities” was in favor of the school systems’ keeping in place the rules that have been in effect all year.

In a joint statement, the seven school districts pointed out that they educate a total of 350,000 children, and said the order “allows schools to continue to protect the health and well-being of all students and staff” while the legal process continues.

The systems said Youngkin’s order put student health at risk, overrode the authority given to school boards in the Virginia constitution and attempted to “reverse a lawfully adopted statute.”

WTOP has asked Youngkin’s office for comment.

Writing about his move last month in The Washington Post, Youngkin tried to redefine the word “mandate,” saying he hadn’t banned mandates but rather had ordered that parents didn’t have to follow them if they didn’t want to.

This story will be updated.

