Virginia school systems sue to stop Youngkin’s mask-optional order

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 9:54 AM

Seven Virginia school districts have filed suit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order leaving masking decisions to parents.

The school boards of Alexandria, Arlington County, the City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Hampton and Prince William County filed the suit on Monday, the day the order was supposed to take effect.

The suit specifically targets the constitutionality of the governor’s order, and in a released statement, the Falls Church board said the suit “defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and well-being of all students and staff.”

In a statement, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef said it was the system’s “highest priority to have students learning in-person” as well as protecting students and staff amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“It is also important that school boards retain their local decisional authority to take actions deemed necessary for the safety of their school community,” Lateef said.

“With this legal filing, we do not seek to make a political statement. We simply seek clarification on the conflict between the Governor’s recent Executive Order and existing state and federal law. Due to the confusion this has caused our families and our schools, we are seeking answers from the court as rapidly as possible. As Gov. Youngkin also stated, we ask our community to please support our principals until the courts have resolved the question. We all want to move beyond COVID-19, including masking requirements, and we will do so when possible, in a thoughtful and safe manner for all.”

In response to the suit, Youngkin said, “We will continue to protect parents’ fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing, education and care.”

Multiple systems said last week they’ll ignore Youngkin’s order.

You can read the full text of the lawsuit here.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

