Dominion Energy customers are getting a refund

Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will soon receive refund checks or credits on their bills. The refunds are the result of a $330 million settlement between the Richmond-based energy company and the State Corporation Commission last November after a financial review found Dominion over-earned by $1.1 billion.

Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will soon receive refund checks or credits on their bills.

The refunds are the result of a $330 million settlement between the Richmond-based energy company and the State Corporation Commission (SCC) last November after a financial review found Dominion over-earned by $1.1 billion.

The average customer is expected to save 90 cents a month, and be refunded about $67 over the next two years.

Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, said in a news release the refunds were made possible by the passage of the 2020 consumer protection legislation, a bill he sponsored.

“Virginia households — which currently pay some of the highest energy bills in the country — are finally receiving some relief after being overcharged by $1.1 billion since 2017,” said Subramanyam.

Check your mailboxes, Virginia! I’m proud to have carried HB528, which opened the door for the SCC to order this $330 million Dominion refund for ratepayers. As refunds go out all over the state, I’m ready to keep pushing to make sure that ratepayers always get a fair price. pic.twitter.com/PguikiHyA1 — Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (@SuhasforVA) February 17, 2022



Subramanyam urged Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his colleagues in the General Assembly to push for utility reform to “ensure a fair utility system and affordable energy bills for everyone in the Commonwealth.”