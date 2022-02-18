OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Dominion Energy customers are getting a refund

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 4:25 AM

Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will soon receive refund checks or credits on their bills.

The refunds are the result of a $330 million settlement between the Richmond-based energy company and the State Corporation Commission (SCC) last November after a financial review found Dominion over-earned by $1.1 billion.

The average customer is expected to save 90 cents a month, and be refunded about $67 over the next two years.

Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, said in a news release the refunds were made possible by the passage of the 2020 consumer protection legislation, a bill he sponsored.

“Virginia households — which currently pay some of the highest energy bills in the country — are finally receiving some relief after being overcharged by $1.1 billion since 2017,” said Subramanyam.


Subramanyam urged Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his colleagues in the General Assembly to push for utility reform to “ensure a fair utility system and affordable energy bills for everyone in the Commonwealth.”

