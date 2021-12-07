CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Youngkin inaugural plans include pricey dinner, musical act

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 9:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning an inaugural weekend that will include a mix of high-dollar ticketed events and other functions open to the public, according to a program that also touts an appearance by an unspecified Grammy-winning musical artist.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15 as Virginia’s 74th governor.

The former private equity executive who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run announced on Tuesday a schedule of events for the inaugural weekend.

The Associated Press also obtained a document with more information, including pricing.

It’s standard for inaugural weekends to include both public and invite-only or ticketed functions.

