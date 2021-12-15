CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 4:03 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Proposed redistricting maps under consideration by the Virginia Supreme Court would constitute a significant reduction in the number of majority Black districts in the General Assembly.

The Virginia Supreme Court held a public hearing Wednesday to get feedback on maps submitted for new boundaries in Congress and the General Assembly. The experts who drew the maps say Black voters can still elect candidates of their choice in the legislative districts by forming coalitions with other groups. Others think that approach will only end up diluting Black representation.

A proposed congressional map would move the 7th District, represented by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia. Western Chesterfield County would move from the 7th District to the 5th District (in yellow). Western Henrico County would shift from the 7th District to the 1st District. (Graphic Supreme Court of Virginia)

