Area pols react to Youngkin’s Va. victory

Politicians across the area are reacting to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Wednesday. “We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.”

Northam thanked the Virginia Department of Elections, as well as poll workers and volunteers, and added, “We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins.” He also thanked every candidate: “It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, like Youngkin a Republican, said Wednesday that “I was proud to support Glenn because just like I have here in Maryland, he focused on bringing Virginians together and promoting common sense policies to lower taxes, empower parents, and to support law enforcement.”

He added that he would be meeting with Youngkin “in the coming weeks” to discuss regional issues such as Chesapeake Bay preservation and traffic relief on the Beltway and a new American Legion Bridge.

Virginia congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat, congratulated Youngkin in a statement. He added, “While he and I have many disagreements, we both want what is best for the Commonwealth. I look forward to working with him in areas where we have common ground to continue Governor Northam’s strong record of progress, though I will always defend my constituents’ values.”

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, also a Democrat, congratulated Youngkin and said she was “committed to working with Mr. Youngkin and his staff to find common ground, discuss priorities important to the people of Central Virginia, and — just as I have under the Northam Administration — identify how Congress can work in tandem with our Commonwealth to deliver for our families, seniors, veterans and small businesses.”