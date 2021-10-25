Police investigate report that car shot on I-95

Virginia State Police say they're investigating a report that a car was shot on Interstate 95 in Richmond, but no one was injured.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they’re investigating a report that a car was shot on Interstate 95 in Richmond, but no one was injured.

Troopers responded to a reported shooting in the northbound lanes between Monument Avenue and Broad Street on Monday morning.

Police say a white Scion sedan was in the left lane when it was hit. The driver managed to get off of the highway safely and notify police.

Police say a “projectile” was recovered from the car.

No description of a suspect vehicle is available.

