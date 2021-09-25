Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Commission asks for public’s help to rename military installations in Virginia and elsewhere

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

September 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

The names of four military installations in Virginia are among a dozen being examined nationwide for honoring Confederate leaders, and the commission behind this effort is now asking the public for possible replacements.

Those four military installations are Fort Belvoir, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett.

The so-called Naming Commission was created by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to provide recommendations to Congress “for the removal or renaming of DoD assets that commemorate the Confederate States of America or those who voluntarily served with the Confederacy.”

Eight members appointed by the administration and Congress serve on the commission, including several high-ranking retired military leaders.

Part of the work involves identifying what should be renamed and the costs associated with it.

The public can weigh in online with possible names for the 12 military installations, or offer suggestions for other Defense Department “assets” such as buildings, streets and monuments.

“The names of our military installations should appropriately reflect the courage, values, sacrifices and diversity of our military men and women, with consideration given to the local or regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate our service members,” the Naming Commission said on its website.

It added that the commission is “determined to gain feedback and insight from every concerned citizen to ensure the best names are recommended.”

Final recommendations will be made to Congress by Oct. 1, 2022.

