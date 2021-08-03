2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Virginia man drowns at North Carolina beach

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 8:27 AM

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Officials say a Virginia man drowned at a North Carolina beach on Monday.

The Town of Emerald Isle says emergency services were called for a report of a man in the water who needed assistance and he was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

News outlets report that 36-year-old Joshua Paul Bishop of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

