VDH offering COVID-19 vaccines at WFT training camp this week

The Virginia Department of Health and COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, are going to have a major presence at Washington Football Team’s training camp this week.

The camp takes place at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W Leigh St., Richmond from Tuesday to Saturday.

VDH and the Washington Football Team have partnered up to provide numerous interactive events and educational resources to fans attending Training Camp, including several events focused on honoring Virginia’s frontline and healthcare workers, including:

Tuesday, July 27: Healthcare Heroes Combine: Following the Kickoff Rally on opening day of Training Camp, the Washington Football Team and VDH will welcome approximately 100 healthcare professionals for a day of fun during which participants will put their football skills to the test against Washington Football Alumni. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and have access to the field to perform the same tests that NFL prospects complete before being drafted, including the 40-Yard Dash, Cone Drill, 20-Yard Shuttle, High Jump, and Long Jump to see how they compare to current players.

Wednesday, July 28: Frontline Heroes Day: In partnership with VDH, the Washington Football Team will celebrate those who’ve worked to keep communities safe and functional throughout the pandemic. To show appreciation for their efforts and bravery, approximately 100 frontline workers will enjoy a VIP Experience during the first morning practice of this year’s Training Camp. In addition, all fans visiting Training Camp who demonstrate proof they are frontline workers will receive a 20 percent discount at the team store.

July 28-31: Mobile Vaccination Site: Throughout Training Camp, VDH will host a Mobile Vaccination Site for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fans who get vaccinated while at Training Camp will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win two free tickets and a parking pass to this year’s opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

VDH will also provide a “Safety Zone” tent and numerous Handwashing Stations on-site each day of camp, so all fans feel safe in their experience at Training Camp.

“We are pleased to work with the Washington Football Team to help ensure that Training Camp is a fun, safe, and educational environment for everyone in attendance,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Plus, with our mobile vaccination site set up all week at Training Camp, this is another wonderful opportunity for anyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so. Your best protection from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”

Washington Football Team training camp practice sessions are open to the public free of charge. Gates will be open, and fans will be welcome onsite, each day at the following times: