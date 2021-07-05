Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Passenger killed on Virginia I-64 by shots from passing car

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 5:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a passenger inside a car was killed when he was struck by gunfire from a passing car on Interstate 64 near downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the driver of a Kia sedan reported being in the left lane early Monday when someone in a sedan in the center or right lane began shooting.

The driver of the Kia exited the interstate and stopped on East Broad Street. According to state police, 23-year-old Timothy A.L.B. Richardson of Richmond was struck by gunfire in the front seat and taken a local hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the driver of the Kia was neither hit nor injured.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

