Va. Gov. Northam calls on General Assembly to return Aug. 2

Virginia lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond at the beginning of August for a special session focused on allocating more than $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation Wednesday summoning the General Assembly to return Aug. 2. Lawmakers will also be filling judicial vacancies during the special session, in addition to divvying up federal funds.

“With more Virginians getting vaccinated every day, we are turning the corner and building back stronger,” Northam said in a statement. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future. I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”

Back in May, Northam and other Democratic lawmakers issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the incoming federal dollars.

“This is one of the largest economic recovery efforts ever,” the May statement reads. “This new law funds cities and counties separately with about $2.7 billion in new funds, for a total of nearly $7 billion coming into Virginia state and local governments.”

During the special session, Northam and his Democratic colleagues plan to shore up public health services, fund an economic recovery program, boost affordable housing and modernize public school buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.