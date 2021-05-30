MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Democrats defend House incumbents before eyes turn to fall

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 8:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats who have transformed Virginia at whiplash speed over the past two years will be defending their full control of the statehouse this fall.

But first, they are trying to get an usually high number of House incumbents on the other side of primary challenges.

Fourteen House Democrats are spending and organizing against challenges from their own party this year, compared with only three Republican incumbents.

According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, the number of Democratic primary challengers is far higher this year than any other since at least 1999.

Democratic officials say they’re confident most, if not all, incumbents will hang on.

