WATCH LIVE: Virginia GOP convention results

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

May 9, 2021, 11:31 PM

Virginia Republicans voted Saturday at a Republican Party of Virginia convention to determine the party’s nominations for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Counting of the votes began Sunday and is expected to last for several days.

Results:

Attorney General Nominee: Jason Miyares

Del. Jason Miyares narrowly won the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination for attorney general late Sunday night. It was a close race between Miyares and Chuck Smith, but Miyares pulled through with 51.7% of the votes while Smith had 48.3% of the votes.

Miyares also beat out candidates Jack White and Leslie Haley.

In a statement Miyares said, “I am honored to have earned the trust and support from voters all across the Commonwealth.” He continued by saying as attorney general he would keep “violent criminals” off the streets, enforce laws “fairly and impartially” and he promised to defend the Virginia and U.S. constitutions.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson congratulated Miyares on his win and thanked the other candidates for running.

“It is now time for Republicans to unite behind our nominee. It’s time to take back Virginia!” Anderson said in a press release. 

Lieutenant Governor Nominee:

There are no updates for the Virginia GOP nominee for lieutenant governor.

Governor Nominee:

There are no updates for the Virginia GOP nominee for governor.

Virginians will cast their ballots for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor on November 2nd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

