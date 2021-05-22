CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Boy, 8, dies 2 days after boat collision on Virginia river

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 2:45 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say an 8-year-old boy has died after a boat collision that also killed a man and injured another person on a Virginia river.

Virginia Marine Police spokesperson Matthew Rogers says the child died at a hospital on Friday morning from injuries that he sustained in Wednesday night’s collision between a tugboat and a small recreational boat on the Elizabeth River.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the boy was one of three passengers on a nine-foot skiff when it hit a 59-foot tugboat near the Jordan Bridge. A man who was steering the skiff with the 8-year-old aboard died at the scene of the collision.

