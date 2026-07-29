Va. education department seeks new student assessment vendor

Virginia began modernizing its Standards of Learning assessments (SOLs) in 2022 and this year, lawmakers advanced legislation to continue the effort.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

The Virginia Department of Education took the next step toward replacing its student assessment system, a move estimated to cost the commonwealth at least $30 million a year, after criticism over delayed results, technology access concerns and frequent changes.

State and federal laws require all students to take state assessments, unless they qualify for a specific exemption, to demonstrate proficiency in specific subjects before graduating. Virginia began modernizing its Standards of Learning assessments (SOLs) in 2022 and this year, lawmakers advanced legislation to continue the effort.

On Monday, the agency announced it issued a Request for Proposal, or an invitation to compete for a job, to vendors, to develop and modernize the next SOLs assessment ahead of its current vendor’s contract end in 2027. This comes after an administrative delay over carryover funding last fall.

“After years of delay, preparing and releasing this RFP has been a top priority for the department over the last six months,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway said in a statement on Monday.

She said the agency appreciates all the work from multiple community and education groups and looks forward to a fair and competitive process — the first since 2005 — that delivers a “modernized, high-quality assessment system to support the academic progress of Virginia’s students.”

The criteria for the new assessment reflect recommendations from workgroups of families, teachers, school leaders and experts including Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, and Alan Seibert, a member of the Innovative Assessment Workgroup and former Board of Education member.

Both said in a statement that the selection of a new assessment system vendor is an opportunity to modernize testing, improve support for students and educators and ensure public funds are used effectively.

“The General Assembly has made a modernized assessment system a priority, and this RFP will be the foundation for selecting a partner that effectively uses public funds to create assessments that foster high standards, measure vital skills and knowledge, provide actionable information, are transparent, and ensure students reach their full potential,” VanValkenburg said.

Seibert added that “For Virginia to continue supporting excellent teaching and learning in every classroom, the commonwealth’s assessment system must be modernized.”

The agency said in an announcement that the new assessment system will include “more modern, accessible, and rigorous tests,” providing more timely information to educators, principals and families.

The assessments will include questions aligned with “higher academic standards,” items to evaluate and raise students’ critical thinking skills, and features and accommodations customized specifically for English learners and students with disabilities.

For teachers and families, the assessment will also provide more timely, better-quality information to support student success, according to the announcement. The assessments will also provide practice test items for teachers.

Cost, what’s next

According to the June 3 report to lawmakers, Virginia estimates the new testing system could cost $30 million to $38 million per year, less than the current contract of about $46.5 million per year.

The final cost is uncertain and could be higher depending on factors like how many students need to retake tests, how much new test material must be created and whether certain alternative assessments are included in the contract, according to the report.

Vendors will have until mid-September to submit proposals for VDOE’s evaluation and selection process, which will follow the commonwealth’s required procurement procedures. The selected vendor and system must be operational for the 2027-28 school year.