Virginia to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 10:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have told providers to immediately resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found the benefits of the one-shot vaccine outweigh its risks.

Earlier this month, the agencies announced an investigation into six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients.

One woman who died was a 45-year-old Virginia resident who received the vaccine on March 6.

No link has been found and CDC data shows about seven million people in the U.S. have received a dose.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

