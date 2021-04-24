Virginia to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found the benefits of the one-shot vaccine outweigh its risks.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have told providers to immediately resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found the benefits of the one-shot vaccine outweigh its risks.

Earlier this month, the agencies announced an investigation into six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients.

One woman who died was a 45-year-old Virginia resident who received the vaccine on March 6.

No link has been found and CDC data shows about seven million people in the U.S. have received a dose.

