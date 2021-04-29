Loudoun, Prince William counties offer vaccine self-scheduling — sometimes same day

With the supply of COVID-19 vaccines increasing, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia are offering residents the chance to schedule an appointment online, without having to preregister.

What a difference a few months or so makes.

After weeks of residents coveting, and in some cases scheming, and simply waiting to become eligible for a vaccine to ward off coronavirus increases, the supply is now so plentiful that anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in Loudoun County, Virginia, can go online and schedule an appointment — in some cases, later that day.

On Thursday, the Loudoun County Health Department offered a simple way for people to schedule a vaccine appointment online, at loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine. Preregistration is no longer needed.

“You can just go in and click on that link, give them your contact information, and within a half hour, get access to set up your own appointment — and that could be a same-day appointment,” said Dr. David Goodfriend, the county’s health director.

Appointments can be scheduled at the county’s vaccination clinic, located at Dulles Town Center in Sterling.

In addition, those who sign up will be informed about other places they can receive the vaccine.

“In Loudoun County it will also be by vaccine product. So, if you’re specifically looking for Johnson & Johnson, or if you want Moderna or Pfizer, it will say Moderna, Pfizer or J&J,” Goodfriend said.

Neighboring Prince William County is also facilitating self-scheduling.

Goodfriend said the county is trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible for people to receive the vaccine.

Those without access to email or texts via phone can schedule an appointment through the county’s hotline, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 703-737-8300.

Goodfriend said the self-scheduling is available for people who might just need a second dose: “Folks who got their first shot in Florida, because they were living down there over the winter and are now back in Northern Virginia — or were at UVA and are now coming home.”

“You don’t have to go all the way back to where you got your first dose, if it was out of town,” Goodfriend said. “We’ll take care of it.”

