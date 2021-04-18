CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Judge lets U.Va. med…

Judge lets U.Va. med student’s free-speech lawsuit move ahead

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 1:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is letting a University of Virginia medical student move ahead with his free-speech lawsuit against school officials who suspended him after he asked pointed questions at a panel about microaggressions.

School officials had asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit brought by student Kieran Bhattacharya. They said the questions he asked during a 2018 faculty-led panel were offensive and unworthy of free-speech protections.

But a judge sided with Bhattacharya, ruling that the questions the student asked during the panel were pointed but academic in nature.

A faculty member issued a “professionalism concern card” against Bhattacharya after his questioning. The citation led to a requirement that Bhattacharya be evaluated by a counselor and eventually a suspension.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up