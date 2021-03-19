CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Va. income tax deadline extended

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 3:32 PM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced he’s extending the deadline for Virginians to file their income tax returns and pay their taxes to May 17.

The move from the previous deadline of May 1 brings Virginia in line with the federal tax deadline, which earlier this week was moved from April 1 to May 17.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in a statement. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

The Department of Taxation outlined in the statement the options Virginians have for filing and paying, and recommended electronic filing with direct deposit for any refunds.

Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns added in the statement that COVID-19 protocols could mean it takes longer than usual to process paper returns.

The extension only applies to individual income taxes, the statement said; it doesn’t apply to estimated taxes.

At the moment, interest on unpaid taxes would still start accruing starting May 1, but the General Assembly will consider legislation to change that at next month’s reconvened session, Northam’s office said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

