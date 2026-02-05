Man found guilty in 2023 kidnapping, killing of New York woman on I-95 in Prince William Co.

A man has been found guilty of kidnapping a woman from New York and killing her during a shootout with Virginia State Police on Interstate 95 in April 2023.

Michael C. Davis, 38, was found guilty by a Prince William County jury Wednesday of second-degree murder, abduction, attempt to commit aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Authorities in New York said Davis abducted Tatiana David, the mother of his 4-year-old child, from Ithaca, New York, on April 5, 2023.

“Tatiana David did not deserve to die — she was abducted from her home by the defendant for reasons we may never know, and we don’t know what he intended to do to her,” Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said.

Investigators have said Davis abducted the 34-year-old woman from her home in upstate New York and a lookout was placed on his vehicle, according to a news release from Ashworth’s office.

That night, a Jeep Cherokee driven by Davis was spotted crossing from Maryland into Virginia. A Virginia State Police trooper pulled over the Jeep in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Fairfax County.

The officer spoke with Davis and saw David in the backseat, according to the news release. While the trooper was waiting for backup, Davis drove away from the scene and state police followed his Jeep.

Prosecutors said Davis drove recklessly for more than 20 miles before crashing the Jeep into a wooded area on I-95 in Prince William County.

From the driver’s seat, Davis fired at troopers, who shot back at him. An autopsy and ballistics analysis found that Davis fatally shot David during the exchange of gunfire.

The 34-year-old woman was found dead in the backseat of the Jeep, shot multiple times by bullets from Davis’ gun, the autopsy and ballistics analysis confirmed.

No officers were wounded in the shooting. Davis was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

A sentencing hearing for Davis has not been scheduled yet.

