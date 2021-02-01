CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia House passes bill…

Virginia House passes bill ending coal tax credits

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House passed a bill Monday that would phase out two costly coal tax credits that a state investigation recently found generate economic losses for the state.

On a 54-45 vote, the chamber approved the measure from Del. Sally Hudson. The bill still must pass the Senate before it can go to the governor.

A similar measure being sponsored by a Democratic senator hasn’t yet received a vote.

The incentives are designed to encourage coal production and coal use, and aid the struggling economy of southwest Virginia. A report last year from the state’s legislative watchdog agency found that they have created a net loss for the state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD’s AI center striving to be connective tissue across all projects

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up