CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Virginia News » Coronavirus variant 1st identified…

Coronavirus variant 1st identified in UK found in Central Virginia

Abigail Constantino

February 24, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A variant of the coronavirus that first emerged in the United Kingdom has been identified in Central Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health identified the variant in a sample from an adult resident who had no history of travel during the exposure period.

The B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is said to be more contagious than others. A preliminary report from experts in the U.K. indicates that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm that finding, the health department said Wednesday in a news release.

As of Wednesday, 11 other cases of this variant has been identified in Virginia, as well as three other cases of the variant first identified in South Africa.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

USPS 10-year plan looks to redefine 'unachievable' service standards

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up