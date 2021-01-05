CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Candi King wins special election for Va. 2nd District General Assembly seat

Abigail Constantino

January 5, 2021, 8:00 PM

Democrat Candi King has won a Virginia special election for 2nd District delegate, defeating Republican Heather Mitchell.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee congratulated King on her win Tuesday night.

Voters in Virginia’s Prince William and Stafford counties voted to fill the seat vacated by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is focusing on running for governor in 2021.

The 2nd District seat in the house of delegates represents the area from eastern Prince William to northern Stafford County.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials said voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

King will be seated for the Virginia General Assembly session that begins Jan. 13 and will have to run for reelection in the fall.

WTOP staff contributed to this report.

